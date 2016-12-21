Wiggins, Towns lead Wolves over Bucks...

Wiggins, Towns lead Wolves over Bucks, 116-99

Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Timberwolves beat the Bucks 116-99. Zach LaVine added 24 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 points in 18 minutes off the bench for the Wolves, who shot 55.8 percent from the field and hit 13 of 25 3-pointers.

