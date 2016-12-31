Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Overtone: O...

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Overtone: Our Organization is better than yours

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SLC Dunk

For all the things we love about Salt Lake City, the beautiful mountains, a close knit, eclectic community, a low cost of living with almost no traffic , these are not things that are going to bring big time free agents to a city or influence them to re-sign. You know what does bring free agents? Warm weather, big cities and ... other things... The Suns have all of this, but somehow continue to be worse than the Jazz both in record and in their future outlook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC