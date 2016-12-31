Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Overtone: Our Organization is better than yours

For all the things we love about Salt Lake City, the beautiful mountains, a close knit, eclectic community, a low cost of living with almost no traffic , these are not things that are going to bring big time free agents to a city or influence them to re-sign. You know what does bring free agents? Warm weather, big cities and ... other things... The Suns have all of this, but somehow continue to be worse than the Jazz both in record and in their future outlook.

