Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.