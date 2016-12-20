The Suns are 57 days into this - a stretch of 28 games - but coach Earl Watson spent Tuesday's practice reminding them of what they need moving forward, a pillar of success for a young, developing team. Suns' Earl Watson: 'We have to get toughness' The Suns are 57 days into this - a stretch of 28 games - but coach Earl Watson spent Tuesday's practice reminding them of what they need moving forward, a pillar of success for a young, developing team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.