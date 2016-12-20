Suns' Earl Watson: 'We have to get to...

Suns' Earl Watson: 'We have to get toughness'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Suns are 57 days into this - a stretch of 28 games - but coach Earl Watson spent Tuesday's practice reminding them of what they need moving forward, a pillar of success for a young, developing team. Suns' Earl Watson: 'We have to get toughness' The Suns are 57 days into this - a stretch of 28 games - but coach Earl Watson spent Tuesday's practice reminding them of what they need moving forward, a pillar of success for a young, developing team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC