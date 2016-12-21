Spurs overcome Suns, 119-98

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs won without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, beating the Phoenix Suns 119-98 on Wednesday night. After trailing by as many as 10 points, San Antonio forced seven turnovers while outscoring Phoenix 30-16 in the final quarter to capture its sixth straight win at home.

