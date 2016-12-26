Skyforce Block Out The Suns In Double Overtime On Christmas Day
The Sioux Falls Skyforce only allowed the Northern Arizona Suns to score two points in each of the two overtime periods to earn a 96-94 win on Sunday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The win marks 18-straight regular season home victories for the Skyforce, the longest active streak in the NBA D-League.
