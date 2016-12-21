Previewing the 6-game road trip
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for a six-game west coast road trip, including a back-to-back with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Games against the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will serve as a litmus test for head coach Dwane Casey's squad, and not to be overlooked are the Utah Jazz, who currently sit sixth in the Western Conference.
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
