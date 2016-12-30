Put it up on the Marquese: Suns Win
For the first time in a while the Suns played an all-around good game against an opponent who, based on record alone, should have ran away with the game. The Toronto Raptors are the East's second best team, by record, but did not play like it last night as they were thoroughly roughed up by the Phoenix Suns and a stymieing defense that has not been around very often this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC