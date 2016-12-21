Porter, Wall push Wizards to 107-102 ...

Porter, Wall push Wizards to 107-102 comeback win vs Bucks

Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points a season-high 16 assists and the Washington Wizards came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Monday night.

