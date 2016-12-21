Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson goes to the basket while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, left, and guard Iman Shumpert during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich. less Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson goes to the basket while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, left, and guard Iman Shumpert during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... more Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, watches the NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons from the bench with head coach Tyronn Lue during the first half, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.