A positive stemming from the Suns' 131-115 loss at Houston on Monday: Rookie Dragan Bender had his most impressive performance of the season. Phoenix Suns notes: Rookie Dragan Bender flashes potential A positive stemming from the Suns' 131-115 loss at Houston on Monday: Rookie Dragan Bender had his most impressive performance of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.