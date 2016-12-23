Phoenix Suns' defense finally shows up in win over Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns' defense finally shows up in win over Philadelphia 76ers The Suns finally started playing some defense and that was the difference in its win over Philadelphia Friday Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ipKPhb Suns center Tyson Chandler goes up for a layup in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Late in the first quarter of the Suns' game Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers a frustrated fan sitting near Phoenix's bench yelled, "This isn't Golden State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC