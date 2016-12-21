NBA Rumors 2016: Phoenix Suns Might Shop Eric Bledsoe Before NBA Trade Deadline
The Phoenix Suns continue to struggle and the obvious recourse suggested is to trade up some of their assets. Among the players suggested in recent NBA rumors include Tyson Chandler and P.J. Tucker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Disruption.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC