Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Pistons, 105-98
Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added a season-high 22 on Friday night to lead Atlanta to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons, helping the Hawks forget about the first time these teams met here four weeks ago.
