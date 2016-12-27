Is Brandon Knight Sacramento Bound?

Oct 26, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren #12 handles the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay #8 during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports With more rumors coming out this past week that the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings may have renewed their discussions regarding Brandon Knight, then the question becomes - what might the Suns want in return? Odds are that if the Kings seriously wanted a ball-centric scorer in Brandon Knight, they would want to give up another ball-centric scorer in Rudy Gay.

