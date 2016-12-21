Harden, Gordon lead Rockets to 125-111 win over Suns

A night after their 10-game winning streak came to a halt with a two-point loss at home to San Antonio, the Houston Rockets looked ready to start a new run of victories. The Rockets went from making 38 percent of their shots, including just 6 of 38 3-pointers, to a 53.5 field goal percentage and 18 made 3s on 38 attempts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.