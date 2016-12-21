Green leads Celtics over Grizzlies

Gerald Green came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points in less than 19 minutes and the Boston Celtics won for the sixth time in their last seven games, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103 Tuesday night. Green, in his second tour with the Celtics, had a season-high nine coming into the game but had 10 in the first half.

