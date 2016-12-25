DBB on 3: Putting on our Santa hats

DBB on 3: Putting on our Santa hats

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Bad Boys

There are a lot of frustrated fans out there, including a good portion of the DBB contributors but in the spirit of the holiday season we decided to keep it as light as possible, even though to some the only light may seem like a tiny pin prick in an gigantic black sea of despair. But hey, to each their own, and we decided to put our Santa hats on and get in the Christmas spirit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC