Davis leads Pelicans to 91-87 comeback win over Heat

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over Miami Heat forward Josh McRoberts, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.