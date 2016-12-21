Cleveland Cavaliers have Terry Talkin' roster issues, possible moves -- Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There is much talk and speculation about the makeup of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster as they head into the new year: 1. The Cavs have what amounts to two "dead spots" on their roster. Chris Anderson and Mo Williams are both on the 15-man roster, both are out for the season with knee injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC