Christmas Day NBA Action: Boston Celtics at New York Knickerbockers
Few may have expected it if were projected prior to the season that the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics would sport nearly identical records at this juncture of the season. The Celtics, for their part, have slightly disappointed at 17-13, while the Knicks have been something of a pleasant surprise at 16-13.
