Utah Summer League Recap: Markelle Fultz's fourth-quarter flurry is what he was brought here to do
Two days after Markelle Fultz made his highly-anticipated debut, the summer Sixers got a nice addition to the lineup in the form of Furkan Korkmaz. Unfortunately, the newness of the group showed, and the Sixers struggled to get into any sort of rhythm all night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
