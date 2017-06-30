Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Summ...

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Summer League Game 2 Preview

Tonight, the Utah Jazz will face the Philadelphia 76ers in their second game of Utah Jazz Summer League at 7PM MST on NBAtv. It should be a really fun matchup with the Jazz promising young backcourt of Dante Exum and Donovan Mitchell facing #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz .

