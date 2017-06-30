NBA's 76ers sign Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz
Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz has signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, completing a "dream move" for the 19-year-old player. "We are happy to have Furkan Korkmaz join us in Philadelphia this year where we feel he will be best positioned to develop physically and acclimate to the NBA game," Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said in a statement.
