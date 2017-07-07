NBA Las Vegas Summer League begins - ...

NBA Las Vegas Summer League begins - schedule and participating teams

As the OKC Thunder wrapped up their stint in Orlando the focus now shifts to the gambling city as the Las Vegas Summer League starts. Although two separate events occurred in Orlando and Utah the big tournament is the Las Vegas Summer League.

Chicago, IL

