NBA Free Agency Rumors: Sixers pursuing Amir Johnson

Now that free agency has begun the Philadelphia 76ers are targeting former Boston Celtics power forward Amir Johnson, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer . The 76ers will make a strong push for free agent Amir Johnson, according to an NBA source.

