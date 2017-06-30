NBA free agency: Pacers reportedly si...

NBA free agency: Pacers reportedly sign Darren Collison to help fill Paul George's shoes

11 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

With Paul George in Oklahoma City next season, the Pacers took the first step to attempt to build a roster in wake for their superstar's absence by signing a familiar face in guard Darren Collison to a two-year deal. According to ESPN , Collison's deal with Indiana is worth $20 million, nearly doubling his $5 million per year contract he had with the Kings the past three seasons.

