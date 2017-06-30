Liberty Links: The Sixers really migh...

Liberty Links: The Sixers really might make the playoffs next year

15 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

Right out of the gate, three of the East's playoff teams are going to be significantly worse from opening day on. Meanwhile, the Sixers are adding the consensus top prospects from each of the past two drafts, a deadeye shooter, returning an exciting young group that has a full offseason to work out together in the team's practice facility, and oh yeah, they still have that guy Joel Embiid .

Chicago, IL

