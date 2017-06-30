Dirk Nowitzki agrees to 2-year, $10 m...

Dirk Nowitzki agrees to 2-year, $10 million deal with Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that sets him up to join Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise. Nowitzki and the Mavericks have agreed on a two-year, $10 million contract that carries a team option in the second season, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday on condition of anonymity because a deal hasn't been announced.

