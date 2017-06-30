Are the Mavericks ready to close a ne...

Are the Mavericks ready to close a new deal with Dirk Nowitzki?

15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The Mavericks and superstar Dirk Nowitzki are closing in on a two-year deal that will pay approximately $10 million, according to an ESPN report. To no surprise, various reports surfaced last month that the Mavericks would decline their $25 million team option for next season in Nowitzki's contract and were working on a new deal.

