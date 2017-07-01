76ers are ready to be a 2018 NBA play...

76ers are ready to be a 2018 NBA playoff team

Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Obviously a lot of things have to go right to make this happen, starting with health across the board, but the Philadelphia 76ers have the pieces in place to be a playoff team next NBA season. The free agency additions of sharpshooter J.J. Redick and defensive ace Amir Johnson on Saturday will help groom a startlingly talented young core while also being the kinds of on-court presences missing from this roster.

