76ers are ready to be a 2018 NBA playoff team

Obviously a lot of things have to go right to make this happen, starting with health across the board, but the Philadelphia 76ers have the pieces in place to be a playoff team next NBA season. The free agency additions of sharpshooter J.J. Redick and defensive ace Amir Johnson on Saturday will help groom a startlingly talented young core while also being the kinds of on-court presences missing from this roster.

