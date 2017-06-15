Why the Philadelphia 76ers need to acquire Evan Fournier

On a Philadelphia 76ers team that lacks consistent play from the shooting guard position and possesses cap space, it makes sense to for the Sixers to acquire Orlando's Evan Fournier in a trade. Since the NBA introduced the three-point line, no team has been a successful contender without a good three point shooter since the '94 Knicks who rolled out the anti-Death Lineup in Harper, Starks, Anthony Mason, Charles Oakley and Patrick Ewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.