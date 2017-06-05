Why I Like Tatum for the Sixers
It appears that most Sixers fans would prefer we either trade up to select Markelle Fultz or stay at the 3 position to take the "best player available" and select Forward Josh Jackson out of Kansas. Some have suggested Malik Monk at the 3 spot due to his prolific shooting, while others like Dennis Smith Jr due to his athleticism and ability to get to the rim at the PG position.
