Why Anzejs Pasecniks was a bad pick by the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers made another sound decision in trading up for the 25th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but using the pick on Anzejs Pasecniks makes a good trade look like a questionable decision. When I first saw that the Philadelphia 76ers were picking for the second time in the first round, I hoped they traded Jahlil Okafor and the 36th pick to move up 11 spots.

