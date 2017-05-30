Watch Joel Embiid read 'Mean Tweets' on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Being a part of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" segment is basically a rite of passage for famous people. So big ups to our boy Joel Embiid , who is now important enough to be immortalized in the series, even if it's below the usual standard of humor for the young center.
