UW's Markelle Fultz selected 1st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers
Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
