Tired talk: LeBron dunks idea he's worn out guarding Durant

After the warp-speed Golden State Warriors overran the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games of the NBA Finals, with Durant averaging 35.5 points in the wins, one of the trending topics has been whether James is being worn down in trying guard the 7-footer. "Do I look tired?" James asked at Wednesday's morning shootaround in advance of Game 3. "I'm averaging a triple-double in the Finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.