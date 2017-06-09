The Piazza at Schmidt's to Host 2017 Official Draft Party for The Philadelphia 76ers
The Piazza at Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties will host the 2017 Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fans are invited to watch the 2017 NBA Draft broadcast live on the Piazza's 400-square-foot HD LED screen. While they watch the Draft on the big screen, guests will enjoy appearances by Sixers legends, mascot Franklin, Sixers Dancers and more.
