Team Draft Preview: Philadelphia 76ers

Areas Of Strength In a NBA where dynamic young backcourt tandems have become the rage, the Sixers are going bigger with Jahlil Okafor, Joel Embiid and Dario Saric leading the way. There's more size on the horizon as Philadelphia hopes to get Ben Simmons back for 2017-18 after he missed last season with a Jones fracture in his right foot.

