Sixers call Oregon forward Jordan Bell 'Dennis Rodman-like'
The 6-foot-7, 223-pound power forward out of Oregon was one of six draft prospects at the Sixers' second predraft workout. The athleticism of the Pac-12 defensive player of the year stood out in the portion of the scrimmage the media was able to view.
