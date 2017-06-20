Sixers agree to summer league deal wi...

Sixers agree to summer league deal with Larry Drew II

Point guard Larry Drew II will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers for NBA Summer League, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. The 27-year-old Drew joined the Sixers for a 12 game stint during the 2014-15 season after injuries to Michael Carter-Williams and Tony Wroten left the team in need of a point guard.

