Second Look at the Philadelphia 76ers' Draft Options in the Second Round

It seems inevitable that the Philadelphia 76ers will pick guard Markelle Fultz after trading for the first overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. But what about their four second round picks? In the first edition of looking at the Sixers second round options, I wrote about the players the Sixers brought in for their first two pre-draft workouts.

