Sam Presti: Raider of Assets

First off, I'm a big fan of Victor Oladipo, and I think Sam Presti did a fantastic job of Euro-stepping Serge Ibaka's incoming free agency and finishing a graceful layup by landing Sabonis and Oladipo. Flipping Ersan Ilyasova for Jerami Grant was just the icing on the cake and Presti's version of Westbrook doing the Euro-step/dance, without the ball, after just making someone look dumb.

