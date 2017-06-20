Robert Covington Contract Option Exer...

Robert Covington Contract Option Exercised by Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday that they picked up the $1.5 million team option in forward Robert Covington 's contract for the 2017-18 season. The move is a no-brainer for the Sixers, who have watched Covington develop into one of the league's more underrated three-and-D players over the past few seasons.

