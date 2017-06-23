Philadelphia 76ers: what will happen to Jahlil Okafor?
The Philadelphia 76ers just drafted Markelle Fultz in the 2017 NBA Draft, and it seems like the "Process" may be coming to an end. After countless draft picks, roster changes, losses, and painful displays of amateur basketball by an NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to be on the right track.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
