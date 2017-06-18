Philadelphia 76ers' second round: 4 players to pursue and 4 to avoid

The Philadelphia 76ers have four draft picks in the 2nd round of the 2017 NBA Draft that fall between 36 and 50. Here are four players to pursue and avoid with those selections. Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss leaves the stadium after the loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.