Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Looking to Trade for 2nd 2017 1st-Round Draft Pick

TNT's David Aldridge reported Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to trade for another first-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Aldridge added that the Sixers would like to get a pick in the 20s, and are offering two second-round picks at No.

