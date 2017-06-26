Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid makes All-Rookie First Team
Joel Embiid was the worth the wait. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft, who missed the first two seasons of his career because of injuries, made the NBA All-Rookie First Team on Monday.
