Oregon's Tyler Dorsey to work out for Sixers on Wednesday
Oregon's Tyler Dorsey will be part of a group of draft prospects to work out for the Sixers at their practice facility on Wednesday, according to Keith Pompey. The 21-year-old guard spent just two seasons at Oregon before opting to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft.
