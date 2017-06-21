NBA mock draft 4.0: How massive trades impact Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum
NBA mock draft 4.0: How massive trades impact Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum Which top-tier talent falls outside the top-five? USA TODAY Sports offers its final mock draft. While still in high school, De'Aaron Fox spoke to USA TODAY Sports about which player he can't wait to face off against in the NBA.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
